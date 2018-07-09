Smith (hamstring) is not in Monday's lineup against the Tigers, but may be available off the bench, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Smith should be available for the first game of this series against Detroit, so while he is not in the lineup, he could appear as a pinch runner or pinch hitter. Smith is only hitting .200/.286/.340 with three steals over his last 20 games (50 at-bats).