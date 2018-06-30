Smith is out of Saturday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

It's notable that Smith is out of the lineup with a righty (Justin Verlander) on the hill for Houston, as he typically only sits against lefties. Smith is in a 4-for-37 (.108 AVG) funk at the plate over his last 13 games, swiping three bases over that stretch. Joey Wendle will get the start in left field, hitting fifth.