Smith is out of Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the Rays facing southpaw David Price, they are loading up the lineup with right-handed hitters, resulting in Smith starting the game on the bench. Johnny Field will start in center field and hit ninth in his place. Smith should be back in the lineup Sunday against righty Rick Porcello.

