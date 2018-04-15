Rays' Mallex Smith: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot
Smith went 2-for-4 with a run in a 9-4 loss to the Phillies on Saturday.
Manager Kevin Cash opted to deploy the speed merchant out of the leadoff spot Saturday, certainly a role for which he fits the profile. The 24-year-old third multi-hit effort over the last five games raised his season average to a sparkling .343, rendering him a dynamic presence thus far regardless of where he slots into the batting order.
