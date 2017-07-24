Rays' Mallex Smith: Plates two in Sunday's loss
Smith went 2-for-4 with two-run double, a stolen base and a run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.
The speedy outfielder operated out of the eight hole and contributed his second and third RBI over the last three games with his fourth-inning double. Smith has cooled off some in July after hitting .319 in June, but he's still slashing a solid .291/.359/.391 on the season -- a line partly comprised of nine extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples, two homers).
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Disruptive out of leadoff spot Friday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Cedes Sunday's start•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Collects four hits, scores three times•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Gets day off against left-hander•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Day off Thursday•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...