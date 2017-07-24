Smith went 2-for-4 with two-run double, a stolen base and a run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

The speedy outfielder operated out of the eight hole and contributed his second and third RBI over the last three games with his fourth-inning double. Smith has cooled off some in July after hitting .319 in June, but he's still slashing a solid .291/.359/.391 on the season -- a line partly comprised of nine extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples, two homers).