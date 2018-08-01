Rays' Mallex Smith: Productive from bottom of order
Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. He was also picked off first base in the eighth inning.
With a .288/.352/.401 line for the season, Smith isn't typical bottom-of-the-order fodder, which he substantiated Tuesday with his sixth multi-hit effort of the month. Smith has hit safely in 10 of the last 12 games, finishing July with an excellent .377/.435/.607 line across 69 plate appearances, easily his best stretch at the plate this season. The 25-year-old's surge comes after a couple of subpar months and has kept him an effective and diverse component of a strong Rays offense.
