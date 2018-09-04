Smith (infection) went 1-for-5 with an RBI infield single, and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Smith was back in his customary leadoff spot in his return from a viral infection, driving in Kevin Kiermaier in his second at-bat. The speedy outfielder was significantly weakened while going through the viral infection that even landed him in the hospital for two days, but he's reportedly back at full health.

