Rays' Mallex Smith: Productive in Saturday's win
Smith went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base, two walks and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The speedy outfielder was a constant thorn in the side of Blue Jays pitching throughout the afternoon, extending his modest hitting streak to three games in the process. Smith continues to be one of the Rays lineup's most consistent assets, as he's now slashing an impressive .337/.410/.427 with four doubles, two triples, five RBI, seven steals and 11 runs over 101 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Productive in Sunday's loss•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Collects another steal Wednesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Swipes third base Wednesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Collects four hits against Rangers•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....