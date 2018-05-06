Smith went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base, two walks and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The speedy outfielder was a constant thorn in the side of Blue Jays pitching throughout the afternoon, extending his modest hitting streak to three games in the process. Smith continues to be one of the Rays lineup's most consistent assets, as he's now slashing an impressive .337/.410/.427 with four doubles, two triples, five RBI, seven steals and 11 runs over 101 plate appearances.