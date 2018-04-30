Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Red Sox in Sunday. He was also picked off first base.

Smith continues to excel at the plate, with Sunday's tally serving as his seventh multi-hit effort of April. The speedy outfielder's line is now up to a sparkling .342/.405/.434 over 85 plate appearances, an outstanding follow-up thus far to his initial 81-game stint with the Rays in 2017.