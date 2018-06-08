Smith went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

The multi-hit effort was his first since May 28, and it snapped a nightmarish 1-for-26 slump that had encompassed his last eight games overall. Smith struck out at an eye-popping 39.3 percent-clip over that sample, a significant boost over his 21.6 percent season figure. The struggles also served to drop his average 32 points to .265, but perhaps Thursday's success will serve as a springboard.