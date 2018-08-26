Rays' Mallex Smith: Remains in hospital Saturday
Smith (illness) remained in the hospital Saturday to continue receiving treatment for the viral infection that has placed him on the 10-day disabled list, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Manager Kevin Cash remarked that Smith was in better spirits Saturday, but that the outfielder realistically was likely facing "a lengthy process" to get back into action. However, Cash also remarked that Smith had shown significant improvement over the previous 12 hours, certainly an encouraging sign. Smith has enjoyed a breakout second half of the season, but it appears almost certain that his stay on the DL will exceed the minimum 10 days.
