Rays' Mallex Smith: Rides pine versus lefty Thursday
Smith is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With lefty CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York, Smith will head to the bench for a night off after batting below the Mendoza Line over the past 14 games. Peter Bourjos will patrol center field in his stead.
