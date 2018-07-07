Smith went 1-for-4 with a triple in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

The outfielder is up to five three-baggers on the season already, and he's hit safely in all three of his starts thus far in July. Smith's stolen-base success rate (68.2 percent) isn't as stellar as his blazing speed might suggest, but he's undoubtedly a disruptive presence whenever he does get on. Factoring in Friday's production, Smith is slashing .275/.339/.375 with 18 extra-base hits (12 doubles, five triples, one home run) over 283 plate appearances.