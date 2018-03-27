Rays' Mallex Smith: Running full speed and thriving at plate
Smith is 6-for-15 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases and three runs over the four games he's played since returning from a two-week absence due to a hamstring injury.
Just as important, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports that the outfielder is running at full speed and is set to start the season without any restrictions. Smith's strong play since returning has pushed his spring average to .342, raising expectations of what he'll offer across the box score as the projected leadoff hitter and everyday left fielder in 2018.
