Smith (infection) rejoined the Rays in Cleveland and is likely to be activated off the 10-day disabled list Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith was expected to play a couple minor-league rehab games at High-A Charlotte, but instead returned to the team after playing in a single game Saturday. An activation Monday would mean the 25-year-old spent the 10-day minimum on the DL after he was hospitalized with a viral infection.