Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Smith (hamstring) is on track to play in a minor-league game Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Per Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE, Smith will work out with the big club Sunday before moving to minor-league camp for the next two days to test out his hamstring. Cash indicated that Smith remains in line to avoid the disabled list and be ready to go for Opening Day, but any minor setback might be enough to derail the outfielder's bid this late in camp. Smith will primarily compete with Denard Span for playing time in left field this season.