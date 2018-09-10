Smith went 3-for-4, scoring twice while stealing home in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Smith has now reached base in 10 consecutive contests around his trip to the disabled list in late August. His steal of home was his 31st stolen base of the season and his third in as many games. The steal puts him in a tie with Whit Merrifield for the American League lead. The pitching gets decidely tougher this week with series against both Cleveland and Oakland.