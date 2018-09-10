Smith went 3-for-4, scoring twice while stealing home in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Smith has now reached base in 10 consecutive contests around his trip to the disabled list in late August. His steal was his 31st of the season and his third in as many games. The swipe puts him in a tie with Whit Merrifield for the American League lead. The pitching gets decidedly tougher this week with series against Cleveland and Oakland.