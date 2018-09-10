Rays' Mallex Smith: Sets the table in a big win
Smith went 3 for 4, scoring twice while stealing home.
Smith has now reached base in ten consecutive contests around his trip to the disabled list in late August. His steal of home today was his 31st stolen base of the season and his third in as many games. The steal puts him in a tie with Whit Merrifield for the American League lead. The pitching gets decidely tougher this week with series against both Cleveland and Oakland.
