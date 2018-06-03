Smith will lead off and man center field Sunday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith is in the leadoff spot against a right-hander pitcher for the third straight game, so it appears safe to conclude he has unseated Brad Miller for the table-setting role. Though he's a non-entity in the power department, Smith has shown improved on-base skills this season and is the top stolen-base threat on the roster, which should help his case for sticking atop the order now that Denard Span is in Seattle.