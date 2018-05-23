Rays' Mallex Smith: Sits against southpaw
Smith is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Johnny Field will get the call in center field and is slated to bat sixth as the Rays face left-handed pitcher David Price. Smith has put together a sluggish performance at the plate lately, batting .222 with five RBI over his last 14 games.
