Rays' Mallex Smith: Sitting again against lefty
Smith is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith sat against lefties Chris Sale and David Price in the Rays' opening two games of the season and sits against another one in Jordan Montgomery on Tuesday. Rob Refsnyder receives the start in left field in his place. It appears that Smith will sit against all lefties, at least for the time being.
