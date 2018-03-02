Smith, who went 1-for-3 and was caught stealing on his only attempt in Thursday's 5-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles, is hitting just .167 (2-for-12) with a walk and two stolen bases through his first five spring training games.

The speedy outfielder currently projects for a reserve role, but it's certainly conceivable he could put a strong dent in the playing time of veteran offseason acquisitions Denard Span and Carlos Gomez as the coming season unfolds. Smith showed plenty of promise in 2017 while splitting his time between Triple-A Durham and the big-league club, finishing with a .270/.329/.355 line during the 81 games he spent with the latter. The fleet-of-foot 24-year-old also swiped 16 bases in 21 attempts with the Rays, and that dimension could be pivotal in helping him carve out opportunities for playing time in 2018.