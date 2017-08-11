Rays' Mallex Smith: Snaps out of slump in win
Smith went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Indians.
The speedster had gone 0-for-11 in the four games prior to Thursday's effort, which was Smith's second multi-hit tally of August. The outfielder has cooled off at the plate in the second half of the season, slashing just .200/.256/.287 over the 86 plate appearances he's seen across 25 games. A massive 202-point drop in BABIP (.465 to .263) between his red-hot month prior to the All-Star break and the second half looks to be one of the primary culprits, although Smith's season line remains a serviceable .280/.345/.370.
More News
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...