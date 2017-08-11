Smith went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Indians.

The speedster had gone 0-for-11 in the four games prior to Thursday's effort, which was Smith's second multi-hit tally of August. The outfielder has cooled off at the plate in the second half of the season, slashing just .200/.256/.287 over the 86 plate appearances he's seen across 25 games. A massive 202-point drop in BABIP (.465 to .263) between his red-hot month prior to the All-Star break and the second half looks to be one of the primary culprits, although Smith's season line remains a serviceable .280/.345/.370.