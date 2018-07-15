Rays' Mallex Smith: Sprays three hits in blowout win
Smith went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, one walk and three runs scored Saturday in the Rays' 19-6 win over the Twins.
The speedster has been given erratic assignments in the starting lineup but stepped up when trusted Saturday, logging two extra-base knocks and a single to raise his seasonal slash line to .279/.345/.385 in 299 plate appearances. Smith's chief value comes in his ability to steal bases, though he's again struggled with success rate, going 16-for-23 after a 16-for-21 showing in his abbreviated 2017 workload, which he's nearly matched at this point in 2018. That's still a fine pace for helping fantasy owners in deeper mixed leagues, though, even if he doesn't start a full slate of games each week.
