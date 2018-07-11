Smith (hamstrings) will bat ninth and start in right field Wednesday against the Tigers.

Smith had been withheld from the Tampa Bay lineup for the first two games of the series with Detroit after exiting Sunday's win over the Mets with cramps in both of his hamstrings. The extra rest was apparently all Smith needed to recover from the issue, as he'll avoid a trip to the disabled list and re-enter the starting nine in his normal spot in the outfield. Carlos Gomez will retreat to the bench after drawing back-to-back starts.