Smith went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday against the Orioles.

Smith was caught stealing in the third inning but wasn't deterred from trying again and successfully stealing his 18th base of the season in the seventh inning. It was his third steal in the past 10 games and he currently ranks sixth in the American League with 18 steals. His abilities on the basepaths are his main source of value, though he does have a solid .286 batting average and .351 on-base percentage through 287 at-bats.

