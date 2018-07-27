Rays' Mallex Smith: Steals 18th base
Smith went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday against the Orioles.
Smith was caught stealing in the third inning but wasn't deterred from trying again and successfully stealing his 18th base of the season in the seventh inning. It was his third steal in the past 10 games and he currently ranks sixth in the American League with 18 steals. His abilities on the basepaths are his main source of value, though he does have a solid .286 batting average and .351 on-base percentage through 287 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.