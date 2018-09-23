Smith went 2-for-5 with a double and his 36th stolen base of the season in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays.

That puts Smith third in the majors in thefts behind Trea Turner (41) and Whit Merrifield (38). Smith owns just two homers on the year but now boasts a .302/.373/.414 line that's helped him pile up opportunities to swipe a bag, which all but defines his fantasy value.