Rays' Mallex Smith: Sustains hot hitting Monday
Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
Smith's third-inning single completed the Rays' comeback from an early 3-1 deficit and extended his hitting streak to five games in the process. The speedster also an RBI apiece in each of his last three contests and is hitting a blistering .588 (10-for-17) over the aforementioned five-game stretch.
