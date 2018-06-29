Smith went 0-for-3 with a walk, but stole a base Thursday against the Astros.

Smith took advantage of the one time he reached base Thursday, swiping his 15th base of the season. He has been struggling at the dish of late -- he has just three hits in his past 27 at-bats -- but has remained active on the basepaths, stealing three bases in his past seven games. He now ranks fourth in the American League in stolen bases.

