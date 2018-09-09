Smith went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Smith reached base on an error in the first inning and came around to score on an RBI triple. He added a pair of singles later in the game, one of which scored a run to put the Rays up 10-5. Smith stole third base in the second inning, and he's now tied with Dee Gordon for fourth-most stolen bases this season with 30. While the speedster is off to a bit of a slow start to September (.217/.280/.217 across five games, albeit with three steals), he's still hitting a healthy .302/.372/.421 on the year.