Rays' Mallex Smith: Swipes 30th base
Smith went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Orioles.
Smith reached base on an error in the first inning and came around to score on an RBI triple. He added a pair of singles later in the game, one of which scored a run to put the Rays up 10-5. Smith stole third base in the second inning, and he's now tied with Dee Gordon for fourth-most stolen bases this season with 30. While the speedster is off to a bit of a slow start to September (.217/.280/.217 across five games, albeit with three steals), he's still hitting a healthy .302/.372/.421 on the year.
