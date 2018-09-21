Smith went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Smith was part of the proverbial track meet the Rays put on against Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, one that led to four stolen bases overall on the night. The speedy outfielder has swiped another eight bases this month while maintaining his solid hitting, keeping his season line an impressive .301/.371/.410.