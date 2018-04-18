Smith went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

He's been on fire lately, going 16-for-35 (.457) over his last nine games, Surprisingly, the hot streak hasn't improved Smith's spot in the batting order -- he hit seventh Wednesday -- and his poor 3-for-6 showing on stolen-base attempts may be preventing him from getting consistent green lights despite his foot speed.