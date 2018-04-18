Rays' Mallex Smith: Swipes third base Wednesday
Smith went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
He's been on fire lately, going 16-for-35 (.457) over his last nine games, Surprisingly, the hot streak hasn't improved Smith's spot in the batting order -- he hit seventh Wednesday -- and his poor 3-for-6 showing on stolen-base attempts may be preventing him from getting consistent green lights despite his foot speed.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Collects four hits against Rangers•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Likely moving to everyday center field role•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Bumped up to leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Continues hot hitting Tuesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Goes 4-for-4 in win•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...