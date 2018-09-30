Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over Toronto.

In the final game of the 2018 campaign, Smith reached 40 stolen bases after recording 32 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined. The 25-year-old also lead baseball with 10 triples and posted a strong .296/.367/.406 slash line.