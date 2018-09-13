Smith went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Indians.

Smith singled and stole second in the third inning before adding another stolen base in the fifth inning after reaching on a fielder's choice. He's now sitting at 33 steals this season, trailing only Trea Turner and Whit Merrifield for most in the majors. Coupled with his .303/372/.419 slash line, Smith is putting together a career-best year.