Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash will hold both Smith and Joey Wendle out of the lineup in order to make room for a pair of right-handed bats (Rob Refsnyder and Adeiny Hechavarria) to counter Yankees southpaw CC Sabathia. Smith owns a .271/.300/.333 line (77 wRC+) against left-handed pitching for the season.