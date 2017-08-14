Rays' Mallex Smith: Takes seat Monday
Smith is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith regularly starts against right-handers, but since the Rays have been in the midst of a righty-heavy schedule, he'll take a seat in the series opener as manager Kevin Cash looks to give some run to Peter Bourjos in center field. The speedy Smith would certainly seem to benefit from getting his first day off in 13 games; he's getting on base at a .267 clip over that stretch while contributing no stolen bases.
More News
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...