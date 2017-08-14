Smith is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith regularly starts against right-handers, but since the Rays have been in the midst of a righty-heavy schedule, he'll take a seat in the series opener as manager Kevin Cash looks to give some run to Peter Bourjos in center field. The speedy Smith would certainly seem to benefit from getting his first day off in 13 games; he's getting on base at a .267 clip over that stretch while contributing no stolen bases.