Rays' Mallex Smith: Takes seat Tuesday
Smith is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Braves.
The Rays are going with an entirely right-handed hitting lineup against southpaw Sean Newcomb, so Smith will be situated on the bench for Tuesday's series opener. Johnny Field is starting in center field and hitting ninth in his stead.
