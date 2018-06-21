Smith, who went 1-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday, will continue seeing semi-regular playing time at both left and right field in rotation with Johnny Field and Carlos Gomez, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith has played all three outfield positions this season, with his most extensive work coming in center field. Now that Kevin Kiermaier is back in action, Smith will primarily shift to the other two spots moving forward. The speedy 25-year-old has bounced back at the plate to an extent after a lackluster May (.233/.316/.326 line), as he's hitting .267 over 66 plate appearances in June while compiling five multi-hit efforts and a trio of extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple).