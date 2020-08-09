The Rays activated Margot from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. He'll start in center field in the Rays' series finale with the Yankees and bat seventh, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Margot will be back in action for Tampa Bay after a week-long hiatus that was first caused by his placement on the bereavement list before he was transferred to the COVID-19 list. The outfielder isn't believed to have ever tested positive for the coronavirus, but he was placed on the list as a precaution after he traveled to the Dominican Republic following the death of his father. Though Margot will be manning center field in place of Kevin Kiermaier, the 25-year-old is expected to work primarily as a fourth outfielder now that Austin Meadows is back after an early-season absence.