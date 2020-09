Margot went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

Margot was one of only two Rays to reach base multiple times in what was an underwhelming night for Tampa Bay's offense overall. The outfielder has started September in much more subdued fashion than a stellar August during which he slashed .349/.406/.460, as even factoring in Tuesday's tally, he's hitting just .125 (2-for-16) over five games thus far this month.