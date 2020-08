Margot was removed from Sunday's game at Baltimore with lower-back stiffness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Managaer Kevin Cash indicated the 25-year-old isn't expected to miss any time, but he should still be considered day-to-day until he actually retakes the field. Margot went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before exiting and has a .100/.156/.167 slash line through 10 games.