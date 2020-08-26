Margot went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

His first homer of the year ended up being the game-winner, as Margot went back-to-back with Hunter Renfroe in the second inning to give Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa bullpen all the offense they would need on the night. Margot has started five of the last seven games, as much due to his continued success at the plate as a southpaw-heavy schedule for the Rays, and on the season the 25-year-old is slashing .304/.368/.420 through 24 contests.