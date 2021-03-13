Margot went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in a Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Friday, pushing his spring average to .429 (6-for-14) across six games.

Margot was also caught stealing on his one attempt Friday, but he already has a pair of swipes, two walks, two RBI, three doubles overall and a run during his exhibition sample. The early surge offers reason for optimism following Margot's impressive five-home-run postseason last fall, and Adam Berry of MLB.com reports the 26-year-old had already come into spring camp with a confident mindset following a trying 2020. "I think this year, now that I've got one year under my belt with my teammates, I feel a lot more comfortable talking to [them]," Margot said. "I have more confidence in just being around my team."