Margot went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Margot provided a strong follow-up performance to his breakout 4-for-4 effort Monday, and he's now raised his average a whopping 129 points to .220 in the last pair of games. The modest sample of 45 plate appearances naturally drives the dramatic spike, but Margot also simply seems to be enjoying a bit better luck when putting the ball in play -- his BABIP has jumped from .125 to .281 in the last two games, a figure that appeared bound to rise considering the outfielder had been boasting an above-average 25.0 percent line-drive rate coming into Monday's contest.