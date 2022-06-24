Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that the Rays are "trending toward being optimistic" that Margot (knee) won't require surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot was carted off the field Monday against the Yankees after crashing into the outfield wall and has been undergoing further testing in recent days. He's dealing with an issue in his patellar tendon rather than his ACL, which has helped to contribute to the Rays' optimism regarding his status. Regardless of whether the 27-year-old requires surgery, he'll be forced to miss at least two months after he was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.