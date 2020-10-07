site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Manuel Margot: Crushes homer
Margot went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Margot cranked a two-run homer in the third inning off J.A. Happ. The 26-year-old slashed .269/.327/.352 throughout the 2020 regular season with a 91 OPS+.
