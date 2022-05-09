Margot went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in a 2-1 loss Sunday in Seattle.
Margot reached base in his final three plate appearances, singling and stealing second in the fifth, knocking a solo blast off Erik Swanson in the eighth and being intentionally walked in the 10th. The outfielder has hit safely in all eight games in May, producing a .464/.500/.929 with three home runs in that span. With a .325/.391/.494 batting line, he's putting up career-best numbers over the first part of the season.