Margot will start in left field and will bat sixth Sunday against the Orioles.

Margot will crack the starting nine for the fifth straight game, with the continued absence of Austin Meadows (COVID-19 injured list) along with the fact that the Rays have faced a slew of lefties lately creating openings in the outfield for him. While Margot should remain a short-side platoon option for Tampa Bay throughout 2020, his run of steady playing time could soon come to an end, as Meadows is expected to be activated as early as Tuesday. Margot hasn't been able to take advantage of the uptick in playing time thus far, as he enters Sunday batting just .111 over 29 plate appearances on the season.