Margot went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics.

Margot delivered the first runs of the game for the Rays on a two-RBI single in the eighth inning. He extended his hitting streak to four games with the effort, three of which have been multi-hit performances. Margot also has at least one RBI in each of those contests, and he is hitting .306/.367/.375 across 79 plate appearances on the season.